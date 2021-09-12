Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $185,000.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00.

HRMY stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

