Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

