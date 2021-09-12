Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
