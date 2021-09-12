Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in nCino by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in nCino by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

