Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $443,400.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:QS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -54.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $6,193,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 85.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

