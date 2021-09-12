Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $230,400.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.