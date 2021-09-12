Insider Selling: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Sells C$15,105.00 in Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Amanda Chow sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$15,105.00.

Shares of CVE:SYH opened at C$0.61 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.73 million and a PE ratio of -55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

