Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $638,857.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zendesk by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

