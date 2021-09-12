Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Sells $627,177.84 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Goddard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $3,973,456.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

