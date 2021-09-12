Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Sells $627,177.84 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Glenn Goddard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $3,973,456.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00.
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
