International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.