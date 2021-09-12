InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.