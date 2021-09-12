Intersect Capital LLC Buys 385 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of BA traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 6,959,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.71. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

