Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $221.62. 24,321,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,808,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

