Intersect Capital LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. 542,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

