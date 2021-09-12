Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:IVC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

