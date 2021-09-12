Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE VBF opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

