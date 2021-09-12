Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

