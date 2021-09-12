Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

