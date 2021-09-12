Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

