Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Invitae stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invitae by 44.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

