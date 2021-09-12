iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.