iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

