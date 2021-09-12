iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,360,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

