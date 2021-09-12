iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,242 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

