iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 13.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.93. 542,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.