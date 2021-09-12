iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

