iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.