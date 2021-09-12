iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Atria Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,297 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $157,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.30 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

