iStar (NYSE:STAR) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts predict that iStar will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

