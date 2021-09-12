IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 1,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

