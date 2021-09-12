J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $17.70 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.Jill stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of J.Jill worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

