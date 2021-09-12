JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,226,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595,226. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in JD.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 261,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JD.com by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

