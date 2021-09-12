Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.
About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.