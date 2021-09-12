Jim Birch Purchases 70,647 Shares of Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Stock

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Jim Birch bought 70,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,752.38 ($29,823.13).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.
Berkut Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkut Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkut Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.