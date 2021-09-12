JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of PRQR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,613,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

