Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

JCI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 4,193,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

