Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) PT Raised to C$2.00

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOSMF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.