Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) PT Raised to C$2.00

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JOSMF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
About Josemaria Resources
Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.