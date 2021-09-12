JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

