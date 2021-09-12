JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 761,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,863. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

