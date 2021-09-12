JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $7.53 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

