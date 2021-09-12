JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $34,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

