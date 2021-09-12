JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $55,000 in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

XBIO stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

