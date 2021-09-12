JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $67,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.92.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.