JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $73,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 56.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

