JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after purchasing an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.