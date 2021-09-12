JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $62,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

