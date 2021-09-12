Julie Smolyansky Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,011,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.