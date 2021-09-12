Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 894,353 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,353 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Antero Resources worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $774,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE:AR opened at $15.93 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.