Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,926 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.01 and its 200 day moving average is $350.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

