Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,892 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

