Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,169 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

